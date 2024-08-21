GE Power India's Prashant Jain resigns as MD

GE Power India Ltd. (GPIL) announced on Wednesday that Prashant Jain, its Managing Director, has resigned. The company confirmed the news in a media report, stating that Jain's resignation would be effective from the close of business on August 31, 2024.
The board of directors held a meeting on Wednesday, during which they formally accepted Jain's resignation. To ensure a smooth transition, the board has appointed Puneet Bhatla as an Additional Director and Managing Director, starting from September 1, 2024. Bhatla's appointment will be for a term extending until June 30, 2027, subject to approval from the company's members.
GPIL is a company deeply involved in the engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and service of power plants and power equipment.