Air India plane crash: Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran's statement on crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23.

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 9:58 PM
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate tragedy.

A devastating air tragedy struck Ahmedabad on Thursday when Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 40 people, according to media reports.

Minutes after departure, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call to air traffic control, according to aviation officials.

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.

Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIC) have launched an investigation.


First Published on Jun 12, 2025 3:22 PM

