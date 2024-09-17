Paul King Ruban, Brand Head of Timex, resigns

Paul King Ruban, who had joined watch brand Timex as brand head this year in March, has resigned from the company due to personal reasons.
He had joined from Fossil Group where he was director - planning, APAC and EMEA. Ruban has more than 21 years experience in sales, product, merchandise planning, marketing and brand across diverse categories and brands.
This year, at the 17th edition of TATA IPL, the global watch brand had announced its partnership with Punjab Kings that makes it the ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’. This association saw Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a very prominent logo placement on the trousers.
In February, Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEO, Timex Group, stated that their focus will always be on analog watches.