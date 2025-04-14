            
Why marketing vets & startups break up | Piyush Pandey's big break | "Bent, Not Broken"

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 4:59 PM
For marketers, besides the fast pace, relative lack of structure, and the rapidly shifting sands of some startups, they often have to contend with more-than-anticipated funding and people  constraints, said leadership advisor Gauri Padmanabhan. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Is the honeymoon over?: Why marketing vets & startups often break up early

In the startup world, agility is often valued over pedigree. And even the most celebrated resumes can be tested by the unforgiving pace of innovation, leadership temperaments or circumstances and controversies.

The Big Break that changed Indian advertising: Piyush Pandey & Ogilvy

Piyush Pandey is regarded as the creative soul of Indian advertising and Ogilvy. A man who didn’t just write ads but rewrote the language in which India spoke to itself.

“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny

In a recent Instagram post, Allahbadia shared a reflective message signaling personal transformation and resilience. He wrote, “Bent, not broken. Still gotta change the world.”

Delhi HC tells Dabur to back anti-fluoride ad claims after Colgate objects

The legal tussle also recalls a 2019 court case, when Dabur was asked to tweak ads that resembled Colgate’s packaging. This time, the conflict hinges on the content of Dabur’s fluoride-related messaging.

Lodha brothers settle brand dispute: Macrotech emerges as sole owner

Both brothers will not have rights to each other's businesses and both parties will communicate "widely" that the two entities are different from each other.


First Published on Apr 14, 2025 4:59 PM

