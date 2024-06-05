Lay’s rolls out 'Drops of Joy' film on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day 2024, PepsiCo India's iconic brand Lay's championed the message ‘Potatoes Are The True Superheroes’ with the nationwide launch of its film, ‘Drops of Joy’. This initiative is a step towards water positivity, showcasing PepsiCo India’s commitment to eco-friendly practices in its manufacturing plants in West Bengal (Kolkata) and Uttar Pradesh (Kosi).

During frying, about 80 percent of the water naturally found in potatoes evaporates and is typically wasted. Lay's, however, employs a distinctive process to reclaim and convert this vapor back into water, stated the company. What makes this potato special is its ability to use its own water to create water, embodying the true spirit of a superhero at Lay’s and contributing to its goal of achieving water positivity in its facilities. This process is illustrated in an animated film called ‘Drops of Joy’ by Lay's.

Rinkesh Satija, Senior Director & Supply Chain Head India Foods Operation, PepsiCo India, said, “At PepsiCo, innovation is not just a goal; it's part of our DNA. When we launched this project, our aim was clear: to pioneer sustainable solutions that reduce our overall water footprint while delivering on our commitment to environmental stewardship. With ‘Lay's Drops of Joy’, we aim to set a new standard for responsible manufacturing practices within our industry. This initiative exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that every step we take forward is a step towards a more sustainable future.”