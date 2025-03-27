Asian Paints appoints Ashish Choksi as additional non-executive director

            
By  Mihir Surana | Storyboard18Mar 27, 2025 11:56 AM
Asian Paints Limited has announced the appointment of Ashish Choksi as an additional and non-executive director on the company's board, effective from 1st April, 2025, the company stated in an exchange filing.

Ashish Choksi began his career with Asian Paints in 1992. He initially served as the Supply Chain Executive in the Industrial Paints Division, managing Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customer paint requirements.

After five years with the company, he moved on in 1997 to join Ricinash Renewable Materials Private Limited (Ricinash), where he currently holds the position of Managing Director and CEO.

Choksi also serves as a Director on the Board of various family-run businesses, contributing to his wealth of experience in the industrial and renewable sectors.


First Published on Mar 27, 2025 11:56 AM

