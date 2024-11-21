Marketing gimmick gone wrong?: Zomato founder faces backlash for ‘chief of staff’ job offer

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent announcement of hiring a 'Chief of Staff' has sparked significant chatter on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

The unconventional job post, which invited candidates to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront—reportedly to support Zomato's CSR initiative Feeding India—in exchange for an immersive learning opportunity, has drawn more criticism than praise.

In his post, Goyal likened the opportunity to attending a premier B-School, suggesting that the role offers unparalleled hands-on experience in exchange for the upfront payment. The concept, he claimed, flips the traditional learning model by directly integrating candidates into high-stakes, real-world business scenarios.

Reactions online

Few users viewed Goyal's approach as innovative and bold. One user applauded the idea, likening it to a better alternative than paying for an MBA. "Instead of paying INR 20 Lacs to B-School, pay here. Get a lifetime learning opportunity. The positioning is different and thought-provoking." While another commented, "Mind you, he will get 1000s of applications for this role. The more I think about it, the more I like it."

However, not everyone shared the enthusiasm, with many questioning the ethics and feasibility of the model. A user pointed out potential ethical gray areas, stating, "Are you telling me the ₹20 lakh goes to Feeding India, which is a CSR initiative of Zomato? So, Zomato fulfills its CSR part, claims deductions, and keeps the money in-house?”

Critics also flagged the financial burden this model could place on young professionals. One comment read, “Bad idea. If the person isn’t the right fit, they lose money and gain nothing but a bitter experience. Young people need money, not the afterglow of charity.”

Another user expressed skepticism about the long-term viability, writing, “Leaving compensation from year two vague is unfair to say the least.”

I am sure it's an amazing learning opportunity to shadow you



but Deepinder ji, do you see what precedent you are setting for rest of the ecosystem, which is already messed up in terms of work-life-balance + anxiety due to being over-leveraged on the financial side (especially… — amul.exe (@amuldotexe) November 20, 2024

Goyal has been in the news recently due to his various public appearances and marketing strategies.

In October 2024, Goyal and his wife, Gia, worked as Zomato delivery agents in Delhi NCR, experiencing the challenges faced by delivery partners, including restricted access to certain venues.

The same month, Goyal exited "Shark Tank India" Season 4, reportedly due to Swiggy sponsoring the season and requesting his removal. Despite the rivalry, Goyal maintains a professional relationship with Swiggy's leadership, also congratulating the latter on their IPO debut.

On a personal note, Goyal and Gia have been active in public engagements, sharing their love story and personal experiences on platforms like "The Great Indian Kapil Show."