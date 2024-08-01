            
      Metro Brands appoints Mohit Dhanjal as chief operating officer

      Previously, Mohit Dhanjal led Reliance Retail as chief revenue officer - Reliance Beauty.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2024 12:38 PM
      Mohit Dhanjal comes with experience in Business Strategy, Retail Operations, Business Development, Trade Marketing, Brand Management and Channel Management across Hospitality, FMCG, and Retail. (Image source: rls.net)

      Mohit Dhanjal, who led Reliance Retail as chief revenue officer - Reliance Beauty, has been appointed by Metro Brands as chief operating officer. He will be reporting to the CEO, Nissan Joseph.

      Dhanjal comes with experience in Business Strategy, Retail Operations, Business Development, Trade Marketing, Brand Management and Channel Management across Hospitality, FMCG, and Retail.

      He has worked with Arvind Fashion Ltd., Raymond Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Teleservices Ltd, ITC Ltd, Color Plus Fashions, Taj Group of Hotel.

      He holds a Hotel Management Degree and earned a bachelor’s degree in arts- Sociology, Public Admin and Political Science. He has also completed an executive program from Cornell University.


      First Published on Aug 1, 2024 12:38 PM

