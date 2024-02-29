comScore            

Pidilite appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD designate; Kavinder Singh as joint MD

Sudhanshu Vats and Kavinder Singh will take charge of Pidilite after current Managing Director, Bharat Puri’s term ends.

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 7:33 PM
The Board of Directors of Pidilite Industries Limited approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as managing director designate. The Board also approved the appointment of Kavinder Singh as executive director and joint managing director designate.

They will take charge as managing director and joint managing director, from April 2025, after the completion of term of the current Managing Director, Bharat Puri.

Commenting on the announcement, M. B. Parekh, executive chairman of Pidilite Industries, said “The appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey. I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future”.

Sudhanshu Vats is the current deputy managing director of Pidilite Industries. Prior to Pidilite Industries, he was the CEO and managing director at EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd). He also led Viacom 18 Media Private Limited for 8 years as their Group CEO & Managing Director. He started his career with Hindustan Lever Limited as Management Trainee in 1991 and spent about twenty years in various sales, marketing and general management leadership roles.

Kavinder Singh is currently the managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India (MHRIL). During his tenure, MHRIL grew to become a billion dollar market capitalisation company from approximately USD 200 million. His experience in the consumer goods sector includes various stints at Asian Paints, ITC Ltd, and Pidilite Industries.


First Published on Feb 29, 2024 7:33 PM

