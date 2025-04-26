            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • reliance-industries-names-anant-ambani-as-whole-time-director-63388

Reliance Industries names Anant Ambani as Whole-Time Director

Anant Ambani, who has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board, will now take on a more active executive role at India’s most valuable company.

By  Storyboard18Apr 26, 2025 11:13 AM
Reliance Industries names Anant Ambani as Whole-Time Director
Anant’s older siblings Akash and Isha Ambani, too, serve on the board of RIL as non-executive directors. (Image source: News18)

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday named Anant M. Ambani, the youngest son of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as a whole-time director of the company.

The board, acting on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Anant Ambani’s appointment for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Anant Ambani, who has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board, will now take on a more active executive role at India’s most valuable company. Anant Ambani also serves on the boards of several Reliance group companies, including Jio Platforms since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy since June 2021. He has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani, who has a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University in the US, is also very passionate about animal welfare and is involved in several initiatives focused on rehabilitating at-risk animals and providing care and dignity in their later years.

Anant’s older siblings Akash and Isha Ambani, too, serve on the board of RIL as non-executive directors.


Tags
First Published on Apr 26, 2025 11:13 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Basketball will take time to develop fan base in India: Sonny Vaccaro, sports marketing expert

Basketball will take time to develop fan base in India: Sonny Vaccaro, sports marketing expert

Brand Makers

VerSe Innovation's Managing Partner and Group CFO Sandip Basu steps down

VerSe Innovation's Managing Partner and Group CFO Sandip Basu steps down

Brand Makers

Kinji Saito steps down as Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki; Koichi Suzuki to take charge

Kinji Saito steps down as Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki; Koichi Suzuki to take charge

Brand Makers

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez pins growth hopes on India, calls it a 'key anchor' for future strategy

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez pins growth hopes on India, calls it a 'key anchor' for future strategy

Brand Makers

Unilever sees strong growth prospects in India, driven by market share gains, favorable economic factors: CFO Srinivas Phatak

Unilever sees strong growth prospects in India, driven by market share gains, favorable economic factors: CFO Srinivas Phatak

Brand Makers

X revenue climbs with focus on AI and subscriptions

X revenue climbs with focus on AI and subscriptions

Brand Makers

Rob Lake and the return of live spectacle in a digital world: The master of illusion in India

Rob Lake and the return of live spectacle in a digital world: The master of illusion in India