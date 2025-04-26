Reliance Industries names Anant Ambani as Whole-Time Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday named Anant M. Ambani, the youngest son of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as a whole-time director of the company.
The board, acting on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Anant Ambani’s appointment for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Anant Ambani, who has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board, will now take on a more active executive role at India’s most valuable company. Anant Ambani also serves on the boards of several Reliance group companies, including Jio Platforms since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy since June 2021. He has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.
Anant Ambani, who has a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University in the US, is also very passionate about animal welfare and is involved in several initiatives focused on rehabilitating at-risk animals and providing care and dignity in their later years.
Anant’s older siblings Akash and Isha Ambani, too, serve on the board of RIL as non-executive directors.