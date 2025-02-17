Ad bodies to set guidelines for unethical practices | Nas Daily on '1000 Media' | Nielsen collaborates with JioStar

ADVERTISEMENT
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices
As the advertising sector grapples with persistent ethical issues such as reverse auctions and undercutting, the growing collaboration between AAAI and ISA offers a potential turning point.
Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms
Renowned Israeli-Palestinian digital influencer, Nas Daily (aka Nuseir Yassin), has launched his first-ever marketing agency '1000 Media' in India. In a conversation with Storyboard18, he talks about the struggles of traditional marketing agencies and what makes '1000 Media' agile and tech-forward.
Nielsen collaborates with JioStar ahead of Tata IPL to advanced ad measurement
Nielsen will establish a data pipeline to measure the effectiveness of advertiser campaigns on JioHotstar properties, leveraging its in-depth expertise in audience measurement and first-party data.
Corporate salaries in India to rise between 6-15% this year: Report
The Banking and Financial Services sector remains a key driver of economic growth and employment.
After 'Campa' and 'SIL', Reliance Consumer Products acquires 1980s shampoo brand 'Velvette'
The acquisition sees RCPL take ownership of the Velvette brand from Chennai-based CNE, an old-time FMCG name that famously owned and sold shampoos in tiny sachets under the 'Velvette' brand back in the 1980s.