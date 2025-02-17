            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • ad-bodies-to-set-guidelines-for-unethical-practices-nas-daily-on-1000-media-nielsen-collaborates-with-jiostar-56983

Ad bodies to set guidelines for unethical practices | Nas Daily on '1000 Media' | Nielsen collaborates with JioStar

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 5:08 PM
Ad bodies to set guidelines for unethical practices | Nas Daily on '1000 Media' | Nielsen collaborates with JioStar
As the advertising industry grapples with ethical challenges like reverse auctions and undercutting, the collaborative effort between AAAI and ISA represents a step toward much-needed reform.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: Advertising industry bodies AAAI, ISA to set guidelines to tackle 'reverse auction', unethical practices

As the advertising sector grapples with persistent ethical issues such as reverse auctions and undercutting, the growing collaboration between AAAI and ISA offers a potential turning point.

Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Renowned Israeli-Palestinian digital influencer, Nas Daily (aka Nuseir Yassin), has launched his first-ever marketing agency '1000 Media' in India. In a conversation with Storyboard18, he talks about the struggles of traditional marketing agencies and what makes '1000 Media' agile and tech-forward.

Nielsen collaborates with JioStar ahead of Tata IPL to advanced ad measurement

Nielsen will establish a data pipeline to measure the effectiveness of advertiser campaigns on JioHotstar properties, leveraging its in-depth expertise in audience measurement and first-party data.

Corporate salaries in India to rise between 6-15% this year: Report

The Banking and Financial Services sector remains a key driver of economic growth and employment.

After 'Campa' and 'SIL', Reliance Consumer Products acquires 1980s shampoo brand 'Velvette'

The acquisition sees RCPL take ownership of the Velvette brand from Chennai-based CNE, an old-time FMCG name that famously owned and sold shampoos in tiny sachets under the 'Velvette' brand back in the 1980s.


Tags
First Published on Feb 17, 2025 5:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to give the keynote address at Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to give the keynote address at Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025

Special Coverage

Finance Ministry meets gaming federations | DPDP rules extended till March 5 | Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC

Finance Ministry meets gaming federations | DPDP rules extended till March 5 | Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC

Special Coverage

Marketers rethink influencer marketing strategy, budgets | Nikhil Kamath launches WTFund's 2nd cohort | Fantasy sports’ big challenge

Marketers rethink influencer marketing strategy, budgets | Nikhil Kamath launches WTFund's 2nd cohort | Fantasy sports’ big challenge

Special Coverage

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: blow to brand deals & India’s Got Latent | Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO and MD - Designate

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: blow to brand deals & India’s Got Latent | Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO and MD - Designate

Brand Makers

OpenAI really makes life easier, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

OpenAI really makes life easier, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

How it Works

Budget 2025: FM unveils plan to boost employment, focus on skilling, job creation

Budget 2025: FM unveils plan to boost employment, focus on skilling, job creation

Brand Makers

Consumption is word of the day: Anupam Mittal, Radhika Gupta react to Budget 2025

Consumption is word of the day: Anupam Mittal, Radhika Gupta react to Budget 2025