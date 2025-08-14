Broadcast & digital push drives B.A.G. Films' income to ₹140 crore, profit surges

B.A.G. Films and Media Limited, a prominent player in India’s media and entertainment sector, has announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, showing steady revenue growth and a sharp rise in group profitability.

The company posted standalone revenue from operations of ₹38.14 crore for FY25, up 6.1% from ₹35.95 crore in FY24. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1.09 crore, compared to ₹1.05 crore last year.

On a consolidated basis, which includes its subsidiaries News24 Broadcast India Ltd, E24 Glamour Ltd, and Skyline Radio Network Ltd., the group’s total income rose to ₹139.96 crore from ₹133.58 crore, while consolidated PAT surged 47.5% to ₹9.99 crore from ₹6.77 crore in FY24. The growth was supported by lower finance costs and improved operational performance.

Ad revenue remained 127.24 crore in FY25 as compared to 128.47 crore in FY24, the company’s dominant income driver, forming over 90.9% of the consolidated total income of ₹139.96 crore in FY25. The remaining 9% revenue came from subscription income, syndication, and other operating revenue streams.The slight decline of less than 1% was attributed to softer advertiser spending on traditional television and FM radio segments.

On a standalone basis, the parent company — focused primarily on TV content production, infrastructure leasing, and certain channel operations — saw ad revenue rise by nearly 7% to ₹29.94 crore.

“While traditional ad revenues remained under pressure, our digital platforms achieved double-digit growth, validating our investment in online news and entertainment formats. The upcoming election cycle in FY26 is expected to drive a significant uptick in ad spends across our properties.”

The upcoming 2025-26 election season is expected to boost political advertising. Continued investments in digital content and regional programming could help offset structural declines in traditional TV ad rates.

Over its three-decade journey, B.A.G. Films has built an integrated presence in television production, news broadcasting, entertainment channels, and radio. Flagship programming in FY25 included “Amne Samne,” “Sabse Bada Sawal,” “Kalchakra,” and Bollywood-focused shows such as “U, Me aur TV” and “Bollywood Reporter.”

"Our focus remains on harnessing digital platforms, producing high-quality regional and national content, and leveraging our integrated media assets to create sustainable value for stakeholders," the management stated in its report.

The company’s 32nd Annual General Meeting will be held on September 11, 2025.

The AGM will cover both ordinary and special business matters. Under ordinary business, shareholders will review and adopt the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and consider the reappointment of Chairperson and Managing Director Anuradha Prasad Shukla, who retires by rotation and has offered herself for reappointment.