Jubilant FoodWorks' Dunkin head Chitrank Goel resigns

Jubilant FoodWorks on Thursday announced that Chitrank Goel, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Dunkin and Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) of the company, has resigned from the services of the company.

According to the stock exchange filing, Goel's last working day would be April 15, 2025. The food service company, which is the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, along with Popeyes and Dunkin’, will be appointing Goel's successor in due course.

"I am writing to inform you of my resignation from the position of Executive Vice President and Business Head, Dunkin and Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. in order to take an external opportunity," Goel said in his resignation letter.

Goel joined Jubilant in 2021. His role involved Operations, Expansion, Brand strategy, Sourcing, Supply Planning, End to End Commercial Operations, Innovation & Digital platforms and Team Scale up across levels at Dunkin.

The company reported a 35 percent decline in quarterly profit as the company's margins were dented by higher expenses amid store expansion and elevated food costs. The company's Q3 profit stood at Rs 42.91 crore, down from a year-ago profit (FY24) of Rs 65.709 crore.