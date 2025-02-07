            
SEBI fines Brightcom Group | FMCG giants' Q3 ad spend | Ratan Tata's will shocks

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2025 5:09 PM
The regulator levied a penalty of ₹15 crore each on Brightcom’s promoters, M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Vijay Kancharla.

SEBI fines Brightcom Group ₹34 crore for financial misrepresentation

Sebi concluded that BGL and its promoters engaged in fraudulent practices, violating the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) regulations, and took action accordingly.

FMCG giants defy consumption slowdown, increase ad spend in Q3 FY25; HUL, Dabur buck trend

GCPL consolidated ad and publicity spending increased by 6 percent to Rs 364.37 crore in Q3 FY 25 YoY.

Ratan Tata's will shocks inner circle with Rs 500 crore bequest to a mystery man

In a stunning revelation, the late Tata Emeritus has allocated a third of his residual assets to Mohini Mohan Dutta—a travel industry entrepreneur whose close ties with the titan were known only to a select few.

Ola Electric's Q3 losses widen to Rs 564 crore, revenue declines 19.4%

Ola Electric's Q3 FY 25 revenue declined by 19.4 percent to Rs 1,045 crore YoY.

CDAC-Noida and LEGO India join forces to boost India's electronic toy industry

The project is a tailored made initiative of R&D group of the Ministry to foster the growth of the Indian electronic toys industry by developing prototype.


